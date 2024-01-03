Soon-to-be Manchester City wonderkid in line to join Girona as part of development in 2025

In the coming days, Manchester City are expected to finalise a deal to sign Argentinian wonderkid Claudio Echeverri. The 17-year-old has been one of the hottest prospects in South America over the last few months, but it is the reigning European champions that will secure his signature.

Barcelona were one of the teams keen on signing Echeverri, although the teenager will be heading to Catalonia if reports are to be believed. Ole (via Sport) have reported that Man City will send their new starlet to Girona in January 2025 for a six-month loan spell – this will come right after he has ended his time at current club River Plate.

However, Echeverri could head to Girona as early as the summer, if River don’t play him to Man City’s liking over the first few months of the 2024 Argentinian league season. Michel Sanchez would probably like this to be the case, especially since Savio Moreira is expected to be leaving the club at this time.