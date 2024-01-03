Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo done with La Liga referees – ‘They have to protect me more’

Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo cut a frustrated figure after his side drew 1-1 with Alaves on Tuesday night. La Real were down to 10-men for the whole second half following a straight red to Alex Remiro for handling the ball outside of his box, but Kubo feels he has been getting the short straw from referees all season.

After expressing his irritation that he would have to leave midway through Real Sociedad’s season in order to play the Asian Cup with Japan, Kubo also had criticism for the treatment has been receiving. Without coming across as angry just because of the result, there was a certain tiredness at the treatment he receives on the pitch.

"It's not their intention, but they're doing a lot of damage. They have to protect me more. Not only me, but all of the players who try things." Take Kubo wants La Liga referees to take a harder line against physical play. #RealSociedad pic.twitter.com/217emt1e9i — Football España (@footballespana_) January 3, 2024

“Here everyone does what they can. I try to play with the ball and make people enjoy the game, but it’s difficult like that. If the people, the referees and the opposition don’t protect me, I don’t know… It’s not their intention, but they’re doing a lot of damage. They have to protect me more. Not only me, but all of the players who try things.”

Undoubtedly Kubo is one of the players that opposition managers will ask their players to target, giving he is effective and difficult to stop with the ball at his feet. He ranks in the top 10 for carries into the penalty area, successful take-ons and second for progressive carries, while he is the seventh-most fouled player in the league. In 18 appearances, he has been fouled 37 times so far.