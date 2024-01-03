Real Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre delighted with Carlo Ancelotti renewal at Real Madrid

Real Mallorca boss Javier Aguirre has said that Carlo Ancelotti’s renewal with Real Madrid was welcomed under his roof. The Mexican boss speaks highly of the Italian, and claimed it was good for La Liga.

“I loved that they renewed Carletto, he is a coach who gives prestige to La Liga, he is an extraordinary coach, an excellent human being and his renewal is the best thing Real Madrid has done this season,” he told Diario AS.

Superstar signing Jude Bellingham has of course been the chief topic of conversation so far this season, but Aguirre said Real Madrid on the whole were no surprise.

“I didn’t know him and I was pleasantly surprised by Jude Bellingham, and on the other hand it is the Madrid you’ve known you’re whole life, recognisable, competitive, that does not give up a ball for lost and that people carry in their wings.”

Ancelotti had been expected to leave Los Blancos either last summer or this summer, upon the expiry of his contract. The Brazilian national team were desperate to bring his pedigree to the Selecao too, but ultimately were unsuccessful in their efforts, in spite of publicly declaring that he would be in charge for their Copa America campaign in 2024.

When Ancelotti arrived back at the club, it was as a stop-gap option in order to tie them over when Zinedine Zidane unexpectedly resigned. Following a Champions League and La Liga double in his first season back though, he has been described on a number of occasions as the perfect Real Madrid manager.

