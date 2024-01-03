Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provides positive injury update following victory over Mallorca

Real Madrid started 2024 with a narrow victory over Mallorca on Wednesday evening. It was a match that was frustrating for the most part from a Los Blancos perspective, but the main thing for them is that they have picked up another three points.

Carlo Ancelotti, when analysing the 90 minutes during his post-match media commitments (via Marca), recognised that his side were not at the top of their game.

“We have not played at our best level. We weren’t fresh, we weren’t accurate.”

Ancelotti also commented on Arda Guler, who was not risked by him against Mallorca, meaning that his wait for his debut continues to go on.

“He’s fine and calm. He’s very happy to be back. He’s just 18, calm and relaxed with him. He’s our present and future. We all have to be patient. Little by little. He will have his minutes.”

Guler is expected to have his first minutes against Arandina on Saturday, with Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy also set to be back for that match, which Ancelotti also confirmed. This is very good news for Real Madrid, who continue to recover players from injury.