Real Madrid impressed by 18-year-old Milan defender with battle for his future predicted

Real Madrid were among the numerous viewers that were impressed by Alex Jimenez during AC Milan’s 4-1 victory over Cagliari on Tuesday night. The 18-year-old was handed his first start by Stefano Pioli at the San Siro, and played 80 minutes before a rousing ovation on his departure.

Just 18 years of age, Jimenez started at left-back, contrary to his customary right-back position, and was solid throughout, getting forward throughout. On loan from Real Madrid, Relevo say that Los Blancos were impressed with both his game and his maturity. Thus far he had been starting for Milan’s Primavera side, but made the move up with ease in his first appearance.

It looks as if both clubs might be tempted to battle it out for Jimenez’s future, as was the case with Brahim Diaz. Milan can exercise a purchase option of €8m on the teenager, but the report claims that Real Madrid have their own clauses to ensure they maintain control over his future.

Jimenez has always been a promising player at La Fabrica, but with star prospect Jesus Fortea desperate for opportunities and Vinicius Tobias competing for minutes at Castilla, Real Madrid and the player agreed a loan move was best.

Although it is not mentioned what clauses Real Madrid have in his contract should Milan sign him, the likelihood is that they are related to sell-on percentage, first refusal or a buyback option, being the most common. However if Jimenez continues to impress, Real Madrid may consider bringing him back to the club to learn from Dani Carvajal. Now 32, Lucas Vazquez is out of contract in the summer, and it is not clear where he will he renew.