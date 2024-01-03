Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Real Mallorca: Carlo Ancelotti has Vinicius Junior back, starlet in line for debut

Real Madrid are back in action for the first time in 2024, as they host Real Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu at 19:15 CEST. Los Blancos are seven points clear of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, who play tomorrow night. Level with Girona, who host Atletico, they know they will extend their gap on one of their title rivals.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Dani Carvajal would start on his return from injury, while Diario AS also believe Vinicius Junior will do the same. Arda Guler is set to be on the bench and could make his much-awaited debut.

The suspension of Nacho Fernandez means Aurelien Tchouameni will be filling in at the back with Antonio Rudiger. Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga are still recovering with Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba out long-term. Marca agree that the only doubt as a result is whether Vinicius comes off the bench, and Brahim Diaz remains in the side. Luka Modric and Fran Garcia will be given starts due to their other absences.

Vedat Muriqi is the major absence for Real Mallorca, with Javier Aguirre stating he will miss the rest of January too. Martin Valjent will not be back for the game either, and veteran left-back Jaume Costa is suspended, as noted by MD.

They are likely to set up in a 5-4-1 formation to try and halt Real Madrid’s attacking march, and will hope Cyle Larin can take advantage of Tchouameni’s inexperience in the position. Castilla central defender Alvaro Carrillo has been added to the squad as cover, and like Guler, could make his debut.