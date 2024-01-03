Official: Vitor Roque registered with La Liga, in line to make Barcelona debut against Las Palmas

Barcelona can now breath a huge sigh of relief, as it has been confirmed that Vitor Roque has been registered with La Liga, following his arrival from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense.

Barcelona have been working on incorporating Roque as part of their squad since his arrival at the end of December. He has been training with his new teammates since they returned from the winter break, and he was included in the squad for Thursday’s trip to Las Palmas, despite official confirmation from La Liga having not been received.

Fortunately for Barcelona, this has been received now, meaning that Roque is able to make his debut for the club in Gran Canaria, providing that Xavi opts to use him.

Having Roque available is a huge boost for Barcelona. Xavi and co have been keen to play down the pressure on the 18-year-old attacker, but given the Catalans’ recent struggles, he could be the catalyst to turning around their fortunes in 2024.