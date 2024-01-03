New Sevilla President promises signings, safety and ‘a different Sevilla’

New Sevilla President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco has promised a new dawn at the club, as it tries to drag its way out of stagnation. He even offered an olive branch to end the civil for power at the club.

Del Nido Carrasco has taken over from Jose Castro after a decade in charge, much of which was highly successful, but in the last two seasons have seen the fans turn on him. On the other side of the coin is del Nido Carrasco’s father, Jose Maria del Nido Benavente. The latter was president until 2013, when he was forced to resign due to financial crimes, and is desperate to regain power, which has caused a falling out between father and son.

“He hasn’t congratulated me and I haven’t seen him at Christmas,” he told Cadena SER, but said he was willing to sit down and talk with his father. Del Nido Benavente had called his son ‘a s***’ during the club AGM last month.

He also laid out his vision for the club, although it should be noted that he has been Vice-President in recent years, and by all accounts, very influential in the decision-making process.

“It’s going to be a different Sevilla. I have a Sevilla in my head that doesn’t want to imitate any of the two previous presidents. I have my own stamp in my head. I want to give a lot of importance to technology, social networks, working well with the academy… As soon as Sevilla improves its income, we will sign better players.”

Sevilla’s first task will be move clear of the threat of relegation. Los Nervionenses are just two points clear of the drop, but del Nido Carrasco was not concerned.

“Relegation doesn’t give me vertigo. We are going to be ambitious in January and sign reinforcements. I am sure that Sevilla will not fight for survival this season.”

Sevilla have had six managers over the last two seasons, but del Nido Carrasco gave his backing to the new man, Quique Sanchez Flores.

“He’s a manager for a medium to long-term project, that’s why we gave him a contract of 18 months rather than a year. We want to build a long-term project.”