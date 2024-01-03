Manchester United step up pursuit of €40m-rated Valencia starlet, 20-year-old has been scouted on multiple occasions

Javi Guerra’s future at Valencia is far from certain. The 20-year-old midfielder, who broke onto the scene at the back-end of last season, is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with Manchester United and Juventus both reportedly keen on doing a deal in the coming months.

At this stage, it is the Premier League giants that look favourite to sign Guerra. Relevo have reported that club officials have scouted him on numerous occasions this season, with Paul Mitchell – who is expected to join Man United’s football department in the near future – said to be a big fan of the Los Che starlet.

A deal is very unlikely to happen in January, as Valencia have little interest in allowing one of their key players to depart mid-season. They are well-protected from any potential interest as Guerra has a €100m release clause in his contract. However, Man United expect to be able to sign Guerra for €35-40m in the summer, given Valencia’s ongoing financial problems.

Guerra would be a big loss for Valencia, especially considering the potential that he has. Unfortunately for Ruben Baraja and the rest of the sporting department, sales are necessary, especially when they are big ones.