Manchester City considering signing Girona star permanently in January following Barcelona contact

Manchester City could try to ensure Savio Moreira is contracted to them as early as this January, say reports in Catalonia. The Brazilian has been one of the breakout stars in La Liga this season, and has received firm interest from three of Europe’s top five leagues.

Savio has been one of the shining lights in Girona’s miracle season thus far, scoring five times and giving five assists. Just 19 years of age, Savio arrived on loan from City Football Group partner Troyes, following an unsuccessful first season in Europe with the French side, and latterly PSV Eindhoven. There were low expectations, but he has become one of the most closely watched talents in Europe since, with his dribbling and speed making him hard to stop.

Barcelona are one of the sides showing interest, with Sporting Director Deco keen on him. The Blaugrana want to strengthen their left flank in the summer, and Sport say there are still contacts between the player’s camp and Deco.

A deal looks difficult though, with Bundesliga and Premier League clubs looking to put down solid cash for Savio. Thus far those approaches have been rebuffed by Girona and the CFG – he will remain in Catalonia for the rest of the season come what may.

Manchester City are considering signing him on a permanent deal though. Keen to secure his future, Savio may head to City in the near future, and may make the transfer as early as January.

Not only would this all but destroy Barcelona’s hopes of signing him if City want him for their first team, but it could be a tricky situation for Girona too. While there has been no suggestion that he could leave, La Liga rules ensure players can only be registered with a side once per season, meaning a transfer and a second loan would not work.