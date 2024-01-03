La Liga round-up: Girona win seven-goal thriller, Celta Vigo pick up three big points against Real Betis

La Liga continues on Wednesday with three mouth-watering clashes across Spain. Real Madrid hosted Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu, Granada and Cadiz went to battle, Celta Vigo took on Real Betis at Balaidos, while the game of the day saw Girona and Atletico Madrid face off at Montilivi.

Girona 4-3 Atletico Madrid

One of the games of the season took place in Catalonia, with Girona and Atletico Madrid playing out an incredible six-goal thriller. It was the hosts that had a dream start, with Valery Fernandez scoring inside two minutes. Despite Alvaro Morata equalising soon after, Michel Sanchez’s side would 3-1 up in the first half courtesy of Savio and Daley Blind.

However, Morata netted either side of the interval to get Atleti back on level terms, scoring his hat-trick in the process. It wasn’t enough in the end, as Girona scored a late winner through Ivan Martin. It means that Girona stay on pace with Real Madrid at the top of the table, while Los Colchoneros remain in third.

Celta Vigo 2-1 Real Betis

Celta Vigo have picked up a huge three points at Balaidos, coming from behind to defeat Real Betis. Aitor Ruibal opened the scoring for the visitors inside five minutes, but Iago Aspas cancelled that effort out soon after from the penalty spot. The winner came in the 96th minute, courtesy of youngster Williot Swedberg.

The result sees Celta come out of the relegation zone, overtaking Cadiz to go 17th. Betis stay in seventh.

Granada 2-0 Cadiz

Granada have won for only the second time this season, having defeated fellow relegation battlers Cadiz. Myrto Uzuni and Bryan Zaragoza got the goals for the home side, who stay in 19th with that result. Cadiz drop to 18th after Celta’s win against Betis.