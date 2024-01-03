Japan star Takefusa Kubo regrets leaving Real Sociedad for Asian Cup

Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo has expressed his frustration that he will over a month of La Liga action with the Txuri-Urdin in order to play the Asian Cup with Japan.

Kubo has been one of La Real’s key players this season, adding creativity and spark to their right side throughout, as well as being one of their most decisive players. However they will be without their second-top scorer and joint-most productive player (6 goals and 4 assists) until just before their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, should they make it to the final. The PSG clash is scheduled for the 14th of February, with the Asian Cup finishing the day before.

“I don’t know what to say to you… In the end it’s a shame that the Asian Cup is held during La Liga. La Real is the team that pays me, that’s clear,” Kubo told DAZN after his final game before leaving, a 1-1 draw with Alaves.

“On the other hand, these tournaments you have an obligation to attend. I have to go. I feel very bad for La Real. But it is also true that representing my country in the Asia Cup, that’s also very nice. I go with the intrigue, it is what it is. I will try to enjoy it and when I return try to give what I won’t be able to this month.”

Kubo has always been honest, and while the argument has often been made that the best teams can afford to have deeper squads, Real Sociedad are not a comparable case to the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid or Premier League sides. La Real are one of the Liga sides set to suffer most from international call-ups, with Umar Sadiq and Hamari Traore also leaving the side – it could also have a major impact on that Champions League tie, the biggest for a long time in Donostia-San Sebastian.