Five standout players from the first half of the 2023-24 La Liga season

Jude Bellingham, Antoine Griezmann and Isco… just some of the world-class stars who have dazzled in La Liga so far this term.

Several players have stood out with their performances in this first half of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign. Some of them have shined due to their ability to find the back of the net, while others have stolen the spotlight because of their leadership on the pitch or their extraordinary skillset when it comes to creating opportunities in the opposition half. Here, then, comes a look at five La Liga footballers who have managed to impress with their displays in the first half of the season.

Jude Bellingham: Hitting the ground running

England international Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and needed no time to adapt to his new environment. Considered as one of the most talented players in his position, Bellingham attracted interest from several European powerhouses, but his decision to join Real Madrid is already paying dividends. Demonstrating leadership skills despite being just 20 years of age, Bellingham got off to an impressive start by netting in each of Los Blancos’ first four La Liga duels. The Englishman scored 13 goals in his first 16 games to top the scoring charts and to demonstrate that, on top of being an exceptional midfielder, he is also a player who knows how to score. If he keeps up this pace, he’ll remain the main front-runner for the Pichichi Award this season.

Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid’s leader and record scorer

No La Liga player scored more league goals (23) or registered more assists (16) than Antoine Griezmann in the 2023 calendar year. The Atletico Madrid star kicked off this season the way he had ended the previous one. Griezmann netted seven goals in his first nine games this term and, most importantly, seven of his 11 goals across the first 18 matchdays of the campaign were match-winners. Following his return to Los Rojiblancos from his spell at Barcelona, Griezmann has managed to win over the fans with his work rate and skillset and recently became the club’s joint-top scorer alongside Luis Aragones, matching the tally of 173 goals. The French international has carried the team on his shoulders on numerous occasions, showing that he is the team’s leader on the pitch.

Isco: A player rejuvenated

After a frustrating spell at Sevilla last season, Isco decided in the summer to stay in the Seville and to join Real Betis. At the beginning of the season, many may have wondered whether the former Real Madrid midfielder still had enough magic in the tank to fill the boots of the injured Nabil Fekir. Isco not only did that, but he also became one of the most outstanding players in the competition. Having won 10 MVP awards in Real Betis’ first 18 games of the season, Isco has become a mainstay in Manuel Pellegrini’s starting line-up. In fact, the 31-year-old midfielder has started every league game possible for the team, only missing one due to suspension. His displays this season have even earned him an early contract extension, with Real Betis announcing on the 28th of December that Isco has renewed his contract until 2027.

Aleix Garcia: The midfield metronome of surprise package Girona

It would be unfair to attribute joint-leaders Girona’s incredible first half of the season to just one player. However, there is one man who has been particularly important to Girona’s run so far and that is Aleix Garcia. The 26-year-old midfielder is an important cog in Michel’s well-oiled machine. The Girona coach assigned Garcia with the task of dictating the tempo in midfield and the player is fulfilling his duties, contributing the most to the team’s smooth ball circulation across the pitch. His performances this season even earned him a Spain call-up, with García becoming the first Girona player to ever debut for the national team.

Borja Mayoral: A Zarra Trophy contender

No Spanish player has managed to find the back of the net more times than Borja Mayoral in the first half of the season. The Getafe striker has netted 12 goals, making him the current favourite to clinch the Zarra Trophy. Despite the fact that we are just midway through the 2023-24 campaign, this is already Mayoral’s highest-scoring season in league play. Under Jose Bordalas, Mayoral has managed to rediscover his form and he has more than replaced the injured Enes Unal, allowing Getafe fans to dream of European qualification for next season.