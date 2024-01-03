Diego Simeone statistic suggests Atletico Madrid are in line for silverware

Atletico Madrid started off the season in fine form, leading some to believe they were on for a title charge. Now seven points off rivals Real Madrid and Girona, Los Rojiblancos have stumbled somewhat, but if history is to be believed, Atletico are in for a successful season.

As pointed out by Marca, Diego Simeone has never gone three seasons in a row without securing silverware. Having last won La Liga in 2021, Simeone’s record suggests that they are in for a trophy before the end of the season, with four possibilities. Still in the La Liga race, Atletico have Inter in the Champions League, and face Lugo in the Copa del Rey. The closest title is the Spanish Supercup, where they must defeat Real Madrid and then would face one of Barcelona or Osasuna to succeed in Saudi Arabia.

Simeone started this run in 2012 with victory in the Europa League and then the European Supercup. The following year Atletico won the Copa del Rey against Los Blancos, before winning La Liga in 2014, and the Supercopa in 2015. Then in 2018, Los Rojiblancos returned to the podium with their second Europa League victory under Simeone. The following season they would also win the European Supercup. After two seasons without an honour since their La Liga win, Simeone will be hoping to crown his contract renewal with a blowout at the end of the season.