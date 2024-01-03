Carlo Ancelotti rules out Raphael Varane Real Madrid return

Raphael Varane is seemingly on his way out of Manchester United, but Carlo Ancelotti has appeared to rule out a January return to Madrid for the Los Blancos legend.

Manchester United have declined an option to extend the Frenchman’s contract, leaving him with just six months left on his current deal. This decision has led to speculation he could move this January. The media were heavily touting a return to the club where he won five Champions Leagues as Real Madrid are in the midst of a defensive injury crisis.

Recent Carlo Ancelotti comments suggest the rumours are incorrect. He told reporters, “we’re lacking important players, but we have another two who we believe in, Nacho and Rüdiger, and two others who can play there, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal. So right now we aren’t considering a signing.”

Despite Ancelotti’s statement, Madrid are still among the bookmakers’ favourites to land the Frenchman if he moves. Long-term injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba have left Real short of depth at the heart of the defence, and many fans have suggested the Los Blancos legend would be the perfect signing to provide short-term cover.

Spanish media reports have suggested the World Cup winning France international would consider a return to the Spanish capital if the move became available. The defender would undoubtedly be capable of providing mentorship to the younger members of this Madrid squad as their La Liga title challenge continues.

Ancelotti’s comments could be intended to drive down the price of any targets if the club is planning to bring in a central defender. A potential move is made more likely by Manchester United’s willingness to accept a reasonable fee due to their desire to offload Varane’s massive £340,000 a week pay packet.