Barcelona registering new signing Vitor Roque in time for Las Palmas clash – report

Barcelona will have new signing Vitor Roque available for their first game of 2024, according to the latest in Spain. The 18-year-old Brazilian arrived last week from Athletico Paranaense for €61m (€30m plus €31m in variables), and has been training with the side, but is yet to be registered.

There were reports that Barcelona did not have sufficient space in their salary limit to do so, even as an injury replacement for Gavi, which is not restricted by their being over the limit. Manager Xavi Hernandez was optimistic about it though, and had told the press he expected to have him for their trip to Las Palmas. Roque was subsequently included in the squad. According to Cadena Cope, Roque is being registered, as of Wednesday evening.

💥 Informa @isaacfouto 🖊️ Vitor Roque está siendo inscrito en @LaLiga ahora mismo 🆚 El brasileño ha sido convocado por Xavi para el partido de mañana ante la @UDLP_Oficial 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/lmDx7lXf9z — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 3, 2024

It means Xavi Hernandez will finally have an alternative available to Robert Lewandowski up front that will be a number nine by trade. Xavi also feels that Roque can be used wide and alongside the Polish forward, but the competition for the position, and the abliity to rotate are two luxuries he has not been afforded so far this season, with Ferran Torres filling in thus far.