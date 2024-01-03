Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez – ‘If I have to drop Robert Lewandowski for Vitor Roque, I will’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has claimed nobody is immune to being dropped to the bench, including star striker Robert Lewandowski. The veteran Polish striker has come in for plenty of criticism this season, with both his build-up play and his form in front of goal suffering. While he remains the top scorer for Barcelona, he has contributed just three goals since September.

After Xavi reportedly called out Lewandowski during their last match of the year at half-time, he was asked whether he would be willing to drop the 35-year-old for new signing Vitor Roque – hypothetically.

“It has already happened… I’ve already done it. I cannot treat one footballer differently than another, otherwise the group will not work well. If players are on the pitch, it’s because I believe they can help. The example is the last match between the two halves. We’re not talking about anything new here.”

At half-time in their 3-2 win over Almeria Xavi hooked Joao Felix and Andreas Christensen for Ferran Torres and Jules Kounde respectively, which could be interpreted as a warning shot to the Portuguese over his performances too.

He also confirmed that Roque could play with Lewandowski too, and played down his half-time outburst.

“Vitor can adapt to any position in the attack, he can play out wide, as a nine. As for the row, perhaps it has been given more importance than it needs, it was something more for the whole group.”

Xavi noted that he would be going slowly with Roque and his adaptation, given his age. However there is little doubt that the pressure to play the Brazilian will continue to grow if Lewandowski does not improve.

Similarly, there have been calls for Joao Felix to be dropped, after dip in his performances. Barcelona President Joan Laporta has always been a big fan of Felix, and publicly so. Leaving the Atletico Madrid loanee out would require a willingness from Xavi to upset his boss.