Barcelona licking their lips as €12m payment could arrive this month from Manchester United or Chelsea

Given their ongoing financial problems, Barcelona will take any money they can get their hands on, especially as they have ambitions to sign a new midfielder during this month’s winter transfer window. With no one expected to leave the Catalan giants, they could bring in funds courtesy of a sell-on clause being activated.

This could be the case for Jean-Clair Todibo, who is attracting strong interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Barcelona sold the 23-year-old defender to Nice in 2021, and as part of the deal, they secured a 20% sell-on clause, which they could cash in on over the next few weeks.

MD say that Nice want €60m in order to sell Todibo this month, which if paid, would see Barcelona receive €12m – a fee that would delight those in the club’s sporting department, as it could allow a midfielder to be signed.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Todibo does move to the Premier League before the winter transfer window closes. Barcelona will undoubtedly be hoping that his turns out to be the case.