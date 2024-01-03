Antonio Rudiger brilliance sees Real Madrid begin 2024 with battling victory over Mallorca

Real Madrid have started 2024 the same way that they ended 2023 – with a battling 1-0 victory. This time, it was Mallorca that they have seen off at the Santiago Bernabeu, in what was a largely frustrating match for the hosts.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to start with Vinicius Junior, with the Brazilian having recovered from his hamstring injury. However, he failed to contribute much during his 60-minute cameo, although he did come closest in the first half, as his effort was tipped wide by Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

Vinicius was replaced by Brahim Diaz on the hour mark, and the Spaniard somehow failed to score soon after coming on. Rodrygo’s effort was palmed into Brahim’s path, and with the goal at his mercy six yards out, he somehow hit the post.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, it mattered little in the end as Antonio Rudiger scored the winning goal on 78 minutes. Luka Modric’s corner was brilliantly headed home by the German defender for his first goal of the season.

The result means that Real Madrid will lead La Liga at the halfway stage of the season, and their advantage over Girona is now three points – with the Catalans hosting Atletico Madrid in Wednesday’s later game.