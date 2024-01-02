WATCH: Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood sent off for dissent

Things were not going well for Getafe in their return to action in 2024, but Mason Greenwood’s first intervention was not a welcome one either.

Getafe were already a man down and a goal down to Rayo Vallecano, after Juanmi Latasa picked up two bookings in the opening 40 minutes. Sergio Camello then scored the opener just before half time, and he would double Rayo’s lead two minutes later, before Greenwood got involved.

Running at the Rayo defence, Greenwood appeared to be blocked off, but the referee remained unmoved. After Greenwood gave him a mouthful, he received a straight red, much to the befuddlement of the Manchester United loanee. He could face an extra ban of up to four games too, after making the crazy sign at the referee before leaving the pitch.

What did Mason Greenwood say to the referee to get a red card? 🤔#masongreenwood #GetafeRayo pic.twitter.com/umj8rICL4i — United Football (@footballxtra90) January 2, 2024

Greenwood had finished 2023 on a high after an excellent performance against Atletico Madrid before Christmas, but will now be back in the headlines for the wrong reasons.