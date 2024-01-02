Villarreal pushing to sign Las Palmas star on free transfer ahead of summer transfer window

Las Palmas appear to be resigned to losing Sergi Cardona at the end of the season when his contract expires. The 24-year-old has had a very impressive campaign so far, which has seen interest in his services grow over the last few months.

Atletico Madrid were linked with Cardona earlier in the season, and another side keen on the left-back is Villarreal, who despite already having Alfonso Pedraza, Alberto Moreno and Carlos Romero, would like to add Cardona to their first team squad from next season onwards.

Estadio Deportivo have reported that Villarreal have stepped up their interest in Cardona in recent weeks, and at this stage, they are well positioned to sign him on a free in the summer, which would be an excellent piece of business from the (other) Yellow Submarine.

For now, Cardona is highly expected to see out the rest of the season at Las Palmas, although it looks like he will be donning the colours of Villarreal from 2024-25 onwards, should these rumours be believed.