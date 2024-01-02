Sevilla looking to bring in Manchester United youngster on free transfer

Manchester United youngster Mateo Mejia has finally found a run of fitness, and just in time for his next contract. One of La Liga’s biggest sides, Sevilla, are after him.

Mejia, 20, moved to Old Trafford at the age of just 17 from Real Zaragoza, but has spent three of the last four seasons struggling with injury. A wide forward, Mejia has started all of the under-23s games for United this season after a year without fitness problems, scoring three goals and assisting five times. He has also made it into first-team training on several occasions. Of Colombian origin, he was called up to the Colombia side last year, but was then sent home, leaving his national team future in the air – Mejia could play for Spain in the future.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in offering him a new deal, but Relevo affirm that Sevilla are hot on his heels too. He has just six months left on his deal, and Sevilla will be able to negotiate with him if they can persuade him to leave United.

Part of Sevilla’s strategy that they are trying to get back to is signing young, talented players and selling them off at a profit. In recent times, they have gotten away from it, but signings such as Rafa Mir and Tanguy Nianzou are remnants of their struggles to be accurate in those types of players in the market of late.