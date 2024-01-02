Real Sociedad in talks to re-sign former Arsenal winger as free agent

Real Sociedad have not been expected to sign anyone this month, although with Takefusa Kubo, Umar Sadiq and Hamari Traore all unavailable for the next few weeks due to participation in the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations respectively, Imanol Alguacil’s side may need some short-term reinforcements.

One of these could come in the shape of a familiar face. Carlos Vela, who spent seven years at La Real between 2011 and 2018, is out of contract at MLS side LAFC, and according to Jon Vinambres (via Diario AS), talks have taken place over a possible return to Donostia-San Sebastian for the 34-year-old winger.

However, multiple problems have arisen. As things stand, La Real would have to orchestrate Momo Cho’s departure in order to re-sign Vela, who is also said to have been offered more lucrative contracts than the one that he would earn at his former club.

It remains to be seen if Vela returns to Real Sociedad over the winter, although given these details, it seems more unlikely at this stage.