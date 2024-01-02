Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirms Brazil talks – ‘Coaching the national team is hugely exciting’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he was in discussions with the Brazilian Football Federation over taking over the Selecao, but says Los Blancos were always his priority.

Ahead of Real Madrid’s return to action in 2024, Ancelotti gave his first press conference since signing a new contract until 2026 with the club.

“”Very happy. It was simple. It was fast, there were no disagreements.”

“It is valuable that the club wants to continue with my work. I wasn’t in a hurry. The club wanted to do it now, because they are probably think the work we are doing together here is good. As I say, very happy. But success here is not that, it is winning games, and that’s what we will try to do.”

Ancelotti had reiterated that in his mind, the Real Madrid job would be his last in management. But also noted there was no reason that his spell should end in 2026.

“Yes, it’s my last bench. But it doesn’t have to be in 2026. I enjoy being a manager. I hope I can be here in 2027 or 2028. I want to be a coach. I like Madrid.”

He did confirm he had spoken with Brazil about taking over their vacant job.

“The truth is, everyone knows it, I had contacts with the former president of the CBF, who was Ednaldo Rodrigues. I want to thank him for his interest. It was an honour, it made me very proud.”

“It was always clear that it depended on my situation at Real Madrid. I want it to be clear, this was my first option. Ednaldo Rodrigues is now no longer president. He showed me a lot of affection, I have to thank him for that, but it ended as I wanted it to – staying here.”

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues was recently removed from his position due to voting irregularities, and with that seemed to go the chance of Ancelotti managing Brazil. It was shortly after Rodrigues was deposed that Ancelotti signed the new deal. He also did not rule out managing an international side thereafter, but he did cast doubt on it.

“Would I contemplate it?” he responded laughing.

“Thinking about managing the Brazilian national team is hugely exciting, but I don’t know if Brazil will want me in 2026, I don’t know. I don’t know if they are happy with my decision.”

Ancelotti has been courted for months by Brazil, and Rodrigues even went as far as declaring that Ancelotti would take over in June this year. The Italian manager has always kept his options open with his responses, and with the chaos at Brazil, and the excellent start to the season at Real Madrid, it was almost a decision that made itself.