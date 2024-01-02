Real Madrid looking to sign 20-year-old Uruguayan starlet this year

Real Madrid’s goalkeeping situation looks increasingly unclear. Following an injury to Thibaut Courtois that will keep him out for the vast majority of the season, there has been no clear number one. With Courtois now into his thirties, and no certainty on Kepa Arrizabalaga or Andriy Lunin, Los Blancos are keeping an eye out for both Courtois’ future successor and a future number two.

Lunin is set to be given the nod over Kepa during the second half of the season, according to the latest reports, making it unlikely Real Madrid would want to spend significant money on signing the Basque from Chelsea. Meanwhile there are no guarantees that Lunin stays either, with 18 months left on his deal, and perhaps a desire for the Ukrainian to have first-team football.

Early in December, it was reported that Real Madrid had their eye on Penarol goalkeeper Randall Rodriguez, and now Diario AS say that they are keen to make a move for him as a potential long-term option to replace Courtois. No contact has taken place between the two clubs, but Rodriguez would in theory follow the same path as Fede Valverde, first having a season with Real Madrid Castilla. They would also be looking at either buying him outright, or a loaning him with an option to buy.

Tall and imposing, Rodriguez was key for Uruguay in their under-20 South American Championship victory, making some crucial saves. Not yet given his debut by Penarol, he is on the bench. The 20-year-old only has a year left on his deal there too. It seems that the feeling at Real Madrid is that Courtois will not be around for the next decade, with a potential successor clearly on their hive mind.