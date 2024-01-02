Real Madrid keen on highly-rated Argentinian pivot with reported asking price of €9m

Real Madrid are always on the lookout for the brightest talents in world football. They have signed Endrick Felipe and Arda Guler over the last 13 months, and more could be about to come.

According to reports in England (as relayed by Diario AS), Los Blancos are one of the teams interested in signing Argentinos Juniors’ Federico Redondo. The 20-year-old is incredibly highly-rated in his homeland, having performed at a very high level at the U20 World Cup last year. On the back of this, clubs have begun to keep an eye on him, including the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Real Madrid could have an advantage compared to other clubs, given that Fernando Redondo, Federico’s father, played for Los Blancos for six years during his playing days.

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid do decide to go for Redondo. They already have two top young pivots in Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, so he may not be required.