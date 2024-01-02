Pedri reveals Barcelona legend Carles Puyol helped fitness – ‘They say it’s for women, but it’s not like that’

Pedri has suffered a series of muscle injuries over the past two years, and is currently on his way back to full fitness again. During an interview with Ibai Llanos, he revealed that former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol has turned him onto a fitness activity in order to aid his physique.

Puyol also struggled with injuries for a stage, particularly towards the end of his career where knee trouble eventually forced his retirement. The ex-Barcelona captain has been seen visiting the first team squad on various occasions in recent years.

After admitting his frustration with journalist Gerard Romero for his reporting on his injuries, Pedri explained that he is taking action to avoid the injuries. From his point of view, he doesn’t think about having a relapse when he takes to the pitch.

“My first season was very long. I played 73 games. It may have affected me, but I wanted to take on the world. Everyone says that when you have the first injury it can happen again, but I am working physically and mentally so that it does not happen again.”

“I have changed my diet and I have gone to pilates. Puyi recommended it to me. People think it is a woman’s thing, but it is not like that. It is something that works very well.”