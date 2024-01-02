Pedri identifies Manchester City superstar as his dream signing for Barcelona

In years gone by, Barcelona had been able to pluck the best players from across Europe with ease. However, due to their ongoing financial problems, this is no longer possible, with the club’s sporting department now having to be very careful with how money is being spent on new signings.

Many fans of the Catalan giants will have a dream signing that they would love their club to make, and it appears that some Barcelona players also think about this. During an interview with Ibai Llanos, Pedri revealed his to be Manchester City’s all-conquering striker Erling Haaland, and he also gave his reasoning behind the choice.

“If I could make only one signing, it would be Haaland. He scores a lot of goals. Lewandowski cannot play until he is 60.”

Barcelona have recently brought Vitor Roque to the club, with the teenage Brazilian expected to be Lewandowski’s long-term successor. However, there could be substance to Pedri’s thoughts behind another striker being required, although one thing for certain is that Haaland is unaffordable right now.