Barcelona star calls out journalist Gerard Romero – ‘They say a lot of things that aren’t true’

Barcelona star Pedri has criticised the press for reporting inaccurately on his injuries and mental state. The Canary Islander has suffered from fitness problems for much of the last two seasons, despite being just 21 years of age. However he believes that the reporting has been exaggerated.

Pedri is currently out with a muscle problem and is expected to be back at some point during the coming two weeks, but missed two months of the season earlier through a thigh problem. After admitting that ex-teammate Gerard Pique was not the best trainer in the squad to Ibai Llanos on Twitch, he explained that it’s hard for players not to do so anymore.

“Now you train and it’s mental. Anyone who doesn’t train hard is left behind. When you’re injured it’s a pain in the arse, because your company goes from being with the group to training alone in the gym with the physio.”

“You become forgotten and people talk a lot. They say you like to party and go out a lot, but it’s not true. I like getting up in the morning and going to train. I would give my life to be able to do it every day. What I want is to play.”

Generally composed and relaxed, Pedri admitted that it had rubbed him up the wrong way, in particular calling out insider Gerard Romero.

“Many things have bothered me. Your friend Gerard Romero said that I was afraid to play and hit it with my right, and that is not true. I have never told Xavi that. I am lucky that when I go on the pitch I forget. I don’t think about the injuries I’ve had.”

After manager Xavi Hernandez had remarked that the pressure and media environment was affecting his side earlier in the side, this is at least evidence that one of the younger players sees what is being reported about them.

The Barcelona midfielder is arguably the most talented in their side when fit, but has struggled for continuity for some time now. With Gavi now injured, the Blaugrana will be desperate to get Pedri fit in order to rescue their title challenge.