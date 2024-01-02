Barcelona prepared to use highly-rated youngsters as part of deal for Girona star Aleix Garcia

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Aleix Garcia in the last couple of weeks. Head coach Xavi Hernandez is desperate for a midfielder to be signed this month following Gavi’s season-ending injury, and the Girona playmaker is said to be their top target.

However, affording Garcia will be very difficult due to their ongoing financial problems – this is despite reports that the 26-year-old’s release clause is much less than the €20m that has been quoted.

In order to reduce the cost of the operation, Sport say that Barcelona are willing to include Pablo Torre as part of a player-plus-cash offer. Torre is currently on loan at the Catalan high-flyers, although he has struggled for regular player time since arriving last summer.

As well as Torre, Barcelona would also be willing to include Mikayil Faye, who is reportedly on Girona’s radar. The 19-year-old defender only joined the Blaugrana during the summer, but he has had a very promising start at the club.

This could be a smart piece of business from Barcelona, but it shows that there is very little long-term planning going on. Both Torre and Faye have the potential to be excellent first team players in the future, but they could instead be moved on in order to sign someone that may not even be first-choice when everyone is fit and available.