Barcelona

Barcelona panned for Ilkay Gundogan tweet

Barcelona have been mocked for one of their social media posts on New Year’s day, as they tried to muscle in on Ilkay Gundogan‘s happiness.

After Gundogan posted on Instagram that it had been the best year of his life, recapping a year in which he won the treble with Manchester City as their captain, including their first Champions League. The German international also had a child with partner Sara,  before signing with Barcelona.

Many were quick to note that the Barcelona section of his year has been considerably less successful than the City part.

The idea being that Barcelona were trying to take credit for his happiness, even though he has endured a tough start to life at the club. That includes frustration with the suffocating media pressure at the club.

That said, Gundogan himself did include signing for Barcelona and a photo of himself with Joan Laporta in the original post.

It generally doesn’t take much to attract derision online, and especially on Twitter, where the algorhythm is deliberately designed to reward anger and conflict. However there is no doubt that it felt like a little bit of a reach.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News