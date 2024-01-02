Barcelona confirm Vitor Roque’s official squad number ahead of possible debut against Las Palmas

Excitement is building within Barcelona for the expected debut of Vitor Roque. The 18-year-old was signed last summer, but due to the club’s ongoing financial woes, he was only able to be brought in now, although he has still yet to be registered with La Liga.

Despite this, club sources are confident that everything will be sorted by Thursday, which would be Roque’s first opportunity to wear the Blaugrana jersey, as Xavi Hernandez’s side travel to Gran Canaria to take on Las Palmas in their first match of 2024.

Ahead of this possible debut, Barcelona have confirmed Roque’s squad number. The Brazilian international will wear #19, a number that was famously worn by Lionel Messi before he took #10 after Ronaldinho’s exit.

There is plenty of expectation on Roque to be a success at Barcelona during his career there, although it should be noted that he will need time to adapt to playing in Spain. Still, there will be plenty of excitement for his debut, which would come this week.