Arsenal considering move to bring Real Sociedad star in during winter transfer window

Despite soon losing Takefusa Kubo, Umar Sadiq and Hamari Traore to international duty for the next few weeks at least, Real Sociedad are not expected to sign anyone during the winter transfer window. However, they could be forced to if Kieran Tierney departs the club before the end of the month.

Tierney arrived on a season-long loan last summer, and he has largely impressed for La Real. However, his time at the club could be cut short, with The Daily Express (via Estadio Deportivo) reporting that Arsenal could look to recall the Scottish international this month due to their lack of options at left-back.

Oleksandr Zinchenko recently picked up a calf injury, and with Jurrien Timber (injury) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (international duty) unavailable in the coming weeks, Arsenal could decide to bring Tierney back.

If Tierney goes, Real Sociedad would surely be forced into signing another left-back, with Aihen Munoz being their only other option in the position. Club bosses will be hoping that Arsenal don’t act.