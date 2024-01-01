Villarreal eyeing up “one or two” more signings following acquisition of former Manchester United star

On Saturday, Villarreal confirmed that they had re-signed Eric Bailly, who had only recently terminated his contract at Besiktas. The Ivorian defender, who was previously at the Castellon-based club for the 2015-16 season before joining Manchester United, agreed an 18-month deal upon his return.

Bailly arrives following the exit of Matteo Gabbia, who has returned to AC Milan after his loan deal was mutually terminated. With Aissa Mandi heading to the Africa Cup of Nations, it meant that Bailly’s arrival was essential in order to give head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral options in the centre of defence.

As Marca have reported, Bailly won’t be Villarreal’s only winter arrival. The club are planning “one or two” more additions – those being a right-back and right winger.

Juan Foyth will be out for the next couple of months after undergoing shoulder surgery, so an extra body could be needed. However, a new winger is more pressing for Villarreal, with Yeremy Pino’s season-ending injury leaving Ilias Akhomach as the only natural option on the right. For now, it remains to be seen which players are targeted.