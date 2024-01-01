Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini admits to Saudi Arabia temptation

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has admitted he was excited about the prospect of heading to Saudi Arabia during the summer, confirming that rumoured interest from the Middle East was solid.

Pellegrini admitted that he had an offer from the Saudi Kingdom, and compared it to the chance he had to take over at Hebei China Fortune, which he did so between 2016 and 2018.

“There was an offer in paper from [Saudi] Arabia, yes. It was a lot of money. I had said yes to China years ago. Then I had finished with Manchester City, I waited for other options like Milan or even Monaco with Antonio Cordon. But in September an offer came from China, they offered me the chance to completely transform a club. We put together the squad, the training camp, everything… It was a good economic offer and a cultural offer that was important because it allowed me to get to know China, Japan, Vietnam…”

However Pellegrini said that his loyalty for Betis was what led him to turn down the offer.

“My family always instilled culture and reading in us. We put together that entire Chinese club. The difference is that now I was not free. I was quite excited about Arabia, it is a different world and I was very hesitant. But the love I feel at Betis is like in Malaga. It wouldn’t have been loyal of me. They called me, but I didn’t want to break a contract. I felt that it was not the time to leave although they were willing to pay the release clause,” he explained to Diario AS.

The Chilean coach has mentioned that his time at Malaga was where he was happiest in the past, and it appears he has found something similar at Betis. The green half of Sevilla adore Pellegrini after he brought their first trophy in 17 years to the club, winning the Copa del Rey. It is believed that the interest from Saudi Arabia was from none other than Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, currently coached by Luis Castro. Pellegrini was Ronaldo’s first Real Madrid coach after his move from Manchester United.