Liverpool to rival Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe’s signature

With time having ticked over to January 2024, it now means that Kylian Mbappe can sign a pre-contract agreement with another club, given that his Paris Saint-Germain deal is set to expire in less than six months’ time.

Real Madrid are very interested in signing Mbappe on a free, although they aren’t the only ones. Le Parisien (via MD) say that Liverpool have also entered the race to sign the 24-year-old, who has yet to decide on his next club.

PSG harbour hopes of retaining Mbappe’s services, although they are now exposed to the possibility of losing him as a free agent next summer. Both Real Madrid and Liverpool will be seen as very attractive options, should he decide to pursue a new challenge from next season onwards.

Real Madrid will look to agree terms with Mbappe as soon as possible, but if that cannot be achieved, the likelihood is that they will shelf their interest altogether, which would open the door for Liverpool to take advantage.