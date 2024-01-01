Karim Benzema spent three-day absence from Al Ittihad in Madrid

Former Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema raised eyebrows by leaving his current club Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia seemingly without notice, but the club claim he had permission to be absent from training.

After Al Ittihad were thumped 5-2 by Al Nassr last week, after which Benzema deactivated his Instagram account due to the online abuse he was suffering. He was then not present in training for three days thereafter. The story took another surprising turn when it was discovered that Benzema had returned to Madrid during that time.

However the 36-year-old reportedly had permission to do so.

“Benzema went to Madrid due to particular circumstances, he asked for three days off, which the club ended up granting him,” a club director confirmed to Diario AS.

There have been rumours that Benzema could depart the club. The French forward has not cut a contented figure since arriving in Saudi Arabia, but his future remains there.

“Karim is a professional and is attached to the team.”

Benzema signed a two-year deal with Al Ittihad in July, with an option to extend for a third after his deal at Real Madrid expired. He is reportedly earning €100m over the course of those first two years, and the money will no doubt be an incentive to continue in Saudi Arabia. Benzema had said earlier in the season that he was feeling very at home in Jeddah, but on the pitch at least, it’s been a sour season. Initially Al Ittihad had been expected to challenge for the title, but are currently 7th in the Saudi league.