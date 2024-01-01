Juicy payday on the horizon for Barcelona as three Premier League register interest in former defender

Given their well-documented ongoing financial problems, Barcelona will take any money they can get at the moment, especially with the winter transfer window opening in Spain on Tuesday. The Catalans are keen to sign a midfielder, so any funds generated would go towards that operation.

They could soon have money coming on, with Telefoot (via MD) reporting that interest in Jean-Clair Todibo, who left Barcelona for Nice in 2021, is rising. Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

As part of the deal that saw Todibo join Nice, Barcelona retained a 20% sell-on, which will become active when the French defender moves to another club. That could well happen in January, meaning that money could be arriving in the next few weeks.

At this stage, it’s not known how much Barcelona would receive, as Nice’s asking price has not been documented. Still, however much it is will be a big boost for Xavi Hernandez, Joan Laporta and co.