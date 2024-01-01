Celta Granada

Jonathan Viera has two chances at La Liga return following abrupt Las Palmas departure

Last month, Jonathan Viera left Las Palmas for the third time in his career. The 34-year-old agreed to terminate his contract with the Gran Canaria-based club, having been out of favour following a bust-up with head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta.

Viera had been looking to head to Saudi Arabia upon becoming a free agent, but for now, that avenue has run dry. Instead, he could make a swift return to La Liga, with Estadio Deportivo reporting that struggling sides Celta Vigo and Granada are both keen on signing the veteran midfielder.

Viera would be a valuable addition to either club, especially given that they are both currently in the relegation zone in La Liga. His quality and experience would be a massive help towards avoiding relegation to Segunda.

If Viera were to return to La Liga, at either Celta Vigo or Granada, he would have to take a significant wage decrease from what he was earning at Las Palmas. Alternatively, he could hold out on a move to Saudi Arabia – for now, all possibilities remain open.

