Jonathan Viera has two chances at La Liga return following abrupt Las Palmas departure

Last month, Jonathan Viera left Las Palmas for the third time in his career. The 34-year-old agreed to terminate his contract with the Gran Canaria-based club, having been out of favour following a bust-up with head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta.

Viera had been looking to head to Saudi Arabia upon becoming a free agent, but for now, that avenue has run dry. Instead, he could make a swift return to La Liga, with Estadio Deportivo reporting that struggling sides Celta Vigo and Granada are both keen on signing the veteran midfielder.

Viera would be a valuable addition to either club, especially given that they are both currently in the relegation zone in La Liga. His quality and experience would be a massive help towards avoiding relegation to Segunda.

If Viera were to return to La Liga, at either Celta Vigo or Granada, he would have to take a significant wage decrease from what he was earning at Las Palmas. Alternatively, he could hold out on a move to Saudi Arabia – for now, all possibilities remain open.