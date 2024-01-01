Girona eyeing up Champions League qualification ahead of crucial second half of La Liga season

With the winter break now at an end, La Liga clubs are gearing up for the second half of the season, which begins on Tuesday. All 20 teams will be aiming for a successful few months, as they aim for their own respective goals.

For Girona, their aim at the start of the season was to avoid relegation. However, after only 18 matchdays, they have already done that, given that they currently sit second in the table on 45 points, level with league leaders Real Madrid.

The winter break has allowed Girona to re-assess their goals for the season, and their aim is simple: qualify for the Champions League. This was echoed by a number of their players, including Aleix Garcia, as per Diario AS.

“The desire for 2024 is to continue enjoying this dynamic, day by day, which will lead us to be in European places and hopefully we will end up in the Champions League.”

Girona are currently ahead of fifth-place Athletic Club by 10 points, and they will be aiming to keep that gap for the second half of the season, as they aim for European qualification.