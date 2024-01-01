David De Gea has two options to make Premier League return – retirement is also a possibility

David De Gea has been without a club for the last few months, having left Manchester United upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June. Despite links with numerous clubs, including those in La Liga, he has remained a free agent, although that could change during the winter transfer window.

The most likely outcome at this stage is that De Gea returns to the Premier League. He could re-join Manchester United, as per Estadio Deportivo, as cover for Andre Onana, who has joined up with Cameroon ahead of this month’s Africa Cup of Nations. Equally, he has also been touted with a move to Newcastle United, who lost first-choice keeper Nick Pope to injury at the back end of 2023.

Retirement is also an option for De Gea, according to English outlet The Mirror (as cited by ED). Being unable to find a new club has taken its toll on the former Atletico Madrid stopper, although his main aim is to return to football as soon as possible.