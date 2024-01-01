Chelsea manager keen on breakout La Liga star at Girona with €40m price tag

Girona have been the breakout side in La Liga this season, and are joint-top of the table with Real Madrid. For Los Blancos, Jude Bellingham has been the difference on many occasions, but the Catalan side have the second most effective player in La Liga after the Englishman in Artem Dovbyk. He has caught the eye of Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The imposing Ukrainian striker has 11 goals and 5 assists in 17 appearances for Girona this season, and The Mirror report that Pochettino likes Dovbyk as one of their options to bring in a forward this January. They have been scouting him this season.

Undoubtedly Dovbyk has been one of the best in La Liga this season, showing an ability to link well with his teammates, finish accurately, and be the target man he looks to be. Atletico Madrid are another side looking at Dovbyk. While Dovbyk has a track record of scoring in Ukraine, and his form looks more sustainable, it would be the second time in as many transfer windows Chelsea have brought in a forward off a good half of a season in La Liga, following the purchase of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal last season.