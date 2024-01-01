Atletico Madrid starlet set for return to action just five months on from suffering broken leg and ankle

Back in August, Giuliano Simeone suffered a broken leg and ankle during a pre-season friendly against Segunda side Burgos. The 21-year-old had only recently arrived on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, and the expectation was that he would be out of action for at least 6-8 months.

Remarkably, less than five months on, Giuliano is back and available for Alaves. He used the winter break to complete his recovery, and he has been included in Luis Garcia Plaza’s squad for Tuesday’s Basque derby against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastian.

Giuliano’s return is a very much welcome one for Alaves, as they look to remain outside of the La Liga relegation places come the end of the season. The Argentine, son of Atleti manager Diego Simeone, will provide to another of Los Rojiblancos’ young stars in Samu Omorodion, who has excelled during his loan spell.

There’s no doubt that Atletico Madrid will be keeping an eye on Giuliano over the rest of the season. Alaves will hope that he can make a big contribution, starting with Tuesday’s trip to La Real.