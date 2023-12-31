Turkish giants make Stefen Savic bid to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic could receive a fresh transfer offer at the start of 2024.

The Montenegrin international has found himself on the edge of Diego Simeone’s plans so far this season with the Los Rojiblancos head coach favouring a 3-5-2 system.

The 32-year-old centre back reportedly rejected a summer move to the Saudi Pro League as he remained confident of maintaining his regular starting place for Simeone.

The latest indication from Madrid hints at a rejection of interest from the Saudi Pro League at the start of 2024 as Atletico look to keep him in the squad for the second half of the campaign.

Squad exits for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations have informed Atletico’s decision, but the decision is not set in place, with reports from Turkey claiming Fenerbahce are tracking Savic.

💥Stefan Savic could be a transfer option for Turkish giants Fenerbahce in 2024 https://t.co/eEgWXSLO15 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 31, 2023

Atletico’s stance on Savic is unmoved, but a switch to Turkey could tempt Savic, with Fenerbahce already qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout stages in 2024.