Sevilla “very close” to making first signing of winter transfer window, Inter Milan star poised to join

Sevilla need a big winter transfer window if they are to turn their fortunes around this season. After 18 matchdays, Quique Sanchez Flores’ side sit in 15th place in the La Liga table, just three points above the relegation zone. There will be no European football either, given that they finished bottom of their Champions League group.

With the news that Fernando Reges has had his contract mutually terminated this week, Sevilla need to sign a new at least one new midfielder. Fortunately, they are well on course to do that, with ABC de Sevilla (via Estadio Deportivo) reporting that they are “very close” to completing the loan signing of Inter Milan youngster Lucien Agoume.

Agoume has struggled for minutes at the Nerazzurri this season, which will lead to him leaving the club in January. He could do so on a permanent basis too, with a buy option likely to be included in the loan deal – Inter, who are struggling with crippling financial problems, want this set at €10m.

Agoume is sure to be the first of several players coming in the door at Sevilla next month, ahead of what will be a very important second half of the season for Los Nervionenses.