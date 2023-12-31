Sevilla close 2023 by appointing new President, Jose Castro ousted after 10 years in charge

It has been an up-and-down year for Sevilla. Domestically, they have struggled for the most part, although they did manage to win a record seventh Europa League title back in May, defeating Roma in a penalty shoot-out under the guidance of Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Mendilibar has since been sacked, as has his successor Diego Alonso, with Quique Sanchez Flores now in charge. Another person that has been replaced is Jose Castro, the club’s president, with Sevilla announcing that Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco – who was previously vice-president – is now in charge.

ℹ️ José María del Nido Carrasco es nombrado nuevo presidente del #SevillaFC.#WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) December 31, 2023

Castro had been president at Sevilla for the last 10 years, but he has now stepped aside in favour of his deputy. Del Nido Carrasco becomes the second member of his family to hold the position at Los Nervionenses, after Jose Maria del Nido Benavente (2002-2013).

Del Nido Carrasco has already served as de facto president of Sevilla in recent times, but with his appointment now official, club officials will hope that it can be the beginning of better times at the Andalusian giants.