Rodrigo De Paul loving life at Atletico Madrid – “I’m at one of the biggest clubs in the world”

Since signing from Udinese in 2021, Rodrigo De Paul has continued to go from strength to strength at Atletico Madrid. The 29-year-old plays a key role under head coach Diego Simeone, one that has helped the club have a successful 2023.

De Paul’s 2022 ended in spectacular fashion with a World Cup win, Argentina’s first since 1986. Speaking to Diario AS, the Atleti star reflected on that day one year on.

“There are a lot of memories. Obviously there are moments of matches that you don’t remember so much, because of the adrenaline, because of the concentration, but all the time we have people who send us videos and the memory is very present. It’s because a friend or someone close to us sends us things we hadn’t seen.

“I have watched (the final) twice and I still get very excited. I remember those moments, now much more calmly. Talking a bit about football, it was a great final for all of us who were able to experience it.”

De Paul also spoke on Atleti, where he is currently loving life.

“I feel great (here). I’m at one of the biggest clubs in the world, which is very demanding. I like it and I’m very happy at the club, in the city and this is important for a player’s life.

“I’ve grown a lot at this club and I’m very excited about everything that’s to come. This is the most important thing, to transmit the enthusiasm we have within the dressing room and to be all together. We’re showing it at home and, with them, we’re one of them and we want to continue in that vein.”

2024 bodes well for Atletico Madrid. They are still in with a chance of winning La Liga and the Champions League, while the Copa del Rey will also present a chance at silverware. De Paul is sure to play a big role in the second half of the season.