Rodri sets out Euro 2024 mission with Spain

Spain star Rodri Hernandez believes La Roja can win Euro 2024.

Rodri continues to impress at Manchester City with the former Atletico Madrid midfielder adding a FIFA Club World Cup title to his tally at the end of 2023.

As City look to push on and defend their Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League treble in 2024, Rodri will be central to their chances.

Despite the glittering array of talent available to Pep Guardiola in Manchester, Rodri’s role is irreplaceable, and the 27-year-old is just as vital for Spain.

La Roja will be looking to improve on their recent tournament record, with a semifinal run in Euro 2020 followed by a last 16 exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, despite struggling in Qatar, Rodri believes Spain can win a first major title since 2012, as they head to Germany next summer.

“I have the Euros in my sights. I am very excited. The Nations League was important to convince the group that we can win something”, as per an exclusive interview with Diario AS.

“We’re aware we are not favourites and we have failed in the last big tournaments. That is why we go with humility, but we have a team to go for it, but we have to do much more than the rest.”

Spain have been drawn in Group B for Euro 2024, alongside old foes Croatia and Italy and outsiders Albania.