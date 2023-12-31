Real Sociedad unlikely to strengthen in January despite three international absences

Real Sociedad have had a somewhat underwhelming campaign so far, at least on the domestic front. Although they fantastically qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners, they are only sixth in La Liga at the moment, four points behind rivals Athletic Club and eight away from Barcelona in fourth.

Things won’t be getting easier for the time being, with Takefusa (Asian Cup), Hamari Traore and Umar Sadiq (AFCON) all unavailable for the next few weeks. Despite this, MD say that La Real have no plans to sign anyone during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Club bosses are happy with the current squad, and they are backing those who will have to step up in the trio’s absence, such as the likes of Alvaro Odriozola, Arsen Zakharyan and Andre Silva.

The next few weeks could be pivotal for Real Sociedad. They cannot let the top four get away even more if they want to re-take their place in the Champions League next season.