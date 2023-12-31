Real Madrid suffer blow in search for new centre-back as target nears Brazil move

As a result of long-term injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba, Real Madrid have been expected to look for a new centre-back during the upcoming winter transfer window. Currently, Carlo Ancelotti only has Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as recognised option in central defence, so a third option is likely to be needed.

However, their options have narrowed in recent days, with Diario AS reporting that Robert Renan is close to returning to Brazil, having agreed to sign for Internacional on a season-long loan deal from Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg.

Renan had been identified as a target by Real Madrid, although the expectation has been that they would go for a more experienced option. This meant that the 20-year-old would be overlooked for now, and this news have effectively confirmed that a deal won’t be done in the immediate future.

However, there is a strong chance that Real Madrid continue to keep tabs on Renan during his spell in Brazil, with the view to possibly signing him from Zenit further down the line.